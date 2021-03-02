President Akufo-Addo takes first Covid-19 vaccine in Ghana

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo gives a speech after being sworn-in during his inauguration at the State House in Accra on January 7, 2021. 

Photo credit: Nipah Dennis | AFP

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

What you need to know:

  • Ghanaian Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and wife Samira Bawumia also took their turn at the police hospital to encourage the public.

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo became the first person to take a jab of the Covid-19 vaccine in the country on Monday.

