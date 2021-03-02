President Akufo-Addo takes first Covid-19 vaccine in Ghana

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo became the first person to take a jab of the Covid-19 vaccine in the country on Monday.

"I decided to take it public to clear all doubts and urge everyone to also accept the vaccine," the Ghanaian President said before taking his jab.

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo also took a jab following the President to clear public doubts about the vaccine.

"So everybody in Ghana should feel comfortable about taking the vaccine. It is important that everybody at the end of the day is vaccinated. That is our objective," the President added.

Ghanaian Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and wife Samira Bawumia also took their turn at the police hospital to encourage the public to vaccinate against Covid-19.

Mr Bawumia observed the two first families took the vaccine to prove it is safe.

"We are taking this vaccine today to assure the public and Ghanaians in general that it is safe to be immunized, to take this vaccine," he said.

He asked the people to ignore the various conspiracy theories and get vaccinated to protect them and the economy.

Ghana took delivery of 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine last week, and 20 million people are scheduled to be vaccinated between March and up till the end of the year.

The mass vaccination exercise is scheduled to commence on Tuesday in some 43 epicenters across the country.