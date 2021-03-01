India's Modi gets Covid-19 jab as chaotic expansion of vaccine drive begins

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

n this handout photograph taken on March 1, 2021 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB), a health worker inoculates India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at AIIMS hospital in New Delhi.

Photo credit: PIB | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Since the vaccination drive launched in January, only 14 million people have had jabs, mainly health workers and security forces.

New Delhi,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. President Kenyatta, leaders eulogise Juja MP as true servant leader

    Uhuru at Wakapee's burial

  2. Kenya will bury all Covid-19 vaccine waste materials, here is why

  3. Court orders Nairobi Hospital boss, EACC to produce Mike Sonko

    Lawyer Wilfred Nyamu

  4. Inside Kenya's Covid-19 vaccination programme

  5. PRIME JM Kariuki: Anatomy of a 46-year-old murder mystery

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.