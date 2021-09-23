Kenya's Covid death toll jumps by 27 to 5,045

Covid-19 victim burial in Meru

Public health officers are pictured next to a casket bearing the remains of a person who died of Covid-19, ahead of the burial in Maua, Meru County, on June 10, 2020.

Photo credit: David Muchui | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • As of Thursday, 3,507,836 vaccine doses had been administered across the country, 2,631,821 being first jabs and 876,015 second.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kenya Thursday increased to 247,675 after 317 more people tested positive from a sample of 6,129 analysed in the last 24 hours.

