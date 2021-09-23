Uganda opens places of worship, keeps schools shut

Mulago Referral Hospital

An Ugandan prison officer receives the first injection of the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at Mulago Referral Hospital in Kampala, on the first day of a vaccination campaign on March 10, 2021.
 

Photo credit: AFP
By  Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The Ugandan president maintained curfew time between 7pm and 5am.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday ordered the reopening of worship centres, but with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols to avoid further spread of the coronavirus.

