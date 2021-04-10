Kenya's Covid-19 death toll rises by 21 as cases exceed 145,000

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe briefs the media at Afya House in Nairobi on an oxygen shortage in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, March 29, 2021. 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • CS Kagwe also announced the recovery of 422 more patients , 105 of them in hospital and 317 under home-based isolation and care, raising the total to 98,605.

Kenya's Health ministry on Saturday announced 21 more deaths due to Covid-19, which raised the toll to 2,330.

