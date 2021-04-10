Rashid Aman
Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Firm runs into trouble trying to re-export Sputnik vaccine

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

The company that imported Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V, whose sale, distribution and administration has been banned in Kenya, has run into another hurdle in trying to re-export over 74,000 doses.

