Kenya-UK travel ban ‘to bite for short time’

Foreign Affairs PS Ambassador Macharia Kamau.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

Kenya and the UK expect business disruption after the travel bans kicked in yesterday, but officials say it may not last long.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Former State House Comptroller Abraham Kiptanui buried

  2. Kenya's Covid-19 death toll rises by 21

  3. Kenya, Tanzania move to deepen relations

  4. Tanzania tourism board boss suspended

  5. Djibouti elections a tricky balance between democracy and stability

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.