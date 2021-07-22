Kenya reports 801 new Covid cases, recoveries rise by 481

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

The number of Covid-19 infections in the country on Thursday rose to 195,111 after 801 people tested positive for the virus. The figure was from a sample size of 5,850 tested in the last 24 hours. With the new infections, the positivity rate stood at 13.7 per cent. The total cumulative tests conducted so far are 2,074,610.

