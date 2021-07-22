Home Afrika
File | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

Covid-19 effects push big firms to the brink of collapse

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

Long before President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration prioritised building low-cost housing, Home Afrika had ventured into the largely untapped field, growing from a small investment club in 2009 to a real estate juggernaut four years later.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.