Kenya records 25 more Covid-19 deaths as recoveries rise by 210

Rashid Aman

Health CAS Rashid Aman giving the daily Covid-19 update on March 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Reporter

Nation Media Group

Another 25 people have died from Covid-19, raising Kenya’s total fatalities to 2,048.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19 cases soar as 26 more succumb

  2. PRIME Shikuku's son barred from evicting stepmother

  3. PRIME Mwakenya leader who was defiant until death

  4. Blow to trade as Egypt shuts Suez Canal

  5. PRIME Ruto moves to consolidate his stronghold

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.