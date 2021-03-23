Kenya records 25 more Covid-19 deaths as recoveries rise by 210

Another 25 people have died from Covid-19, raising Kenya’s total fatalities to 2,048.

While giving an update Tuesday afternoon, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said three of the deaths were recorded in the preceding 24 hours while 22 were late death reports.

At the same time, Kenya recorded 1,127 Covid-19 cases from 5,393 samples tested in 24 hours, raising total confirmed cases to 123,167.

Dr Aman said that Kenya’s positivity rate currently stands at 22.1 per cent.

The Health CAS also announced that 210 more patients have recovered from the virus, raising the national tally to 90,586. Of these, 110 were in home-based care while 100 were in hospitals.

Dr Aman appealed to Kenyans to be cautious and follow the set Covid-19 prevention protocols.