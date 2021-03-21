Kenya records 17 more Covid-19 deaths as cases near 121,000

Covid burial

Public health officials carry the body of of a man who died of Covid-19 to his grave at Antuanthenge village in Meru County on August 25, 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

  • The ministry further reported 114 more recoveries, 74 of them in hospital and 40 in the home-based care programme, raising the tally to 89,622.

Kenya on Sunday recorded 17 more deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which raised its death toll to 2,011.

