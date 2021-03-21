Kenya to give Covid jab to embassies, staff in Nairobi

Dr Willis Akhwale

The Covid-19 Taskforce Chairman, Dr Willis Akhwale, who confirmed that Kenya will vaccinate the diplomatic community in Nairobi as a goodwill gesture.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group
By  Leon Lidigu

Kenya's Covid-19 vaccine taskforce has said it will offer free vaccines to Nairobi-based embassies and their staff as a goodwill gesture.

