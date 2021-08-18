Kenya records 1,506 new Covid cases with 15.3pc positivity rate

Covid-19 vaccination

A man receives the Covid-19 vaccine in Uasin Gishu County. Kenya reported 1,506 new Covid-19 infections on August 18, 2021, raising cumulative cases to 224,400.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Kenya has Wednesday reported 1,506 new Covid-19 infections after testing 9,840 samples over a 24-hour period.

