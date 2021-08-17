Covid-19: 407,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses from UK land at JKIA

The second consignment of 407,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses donated by United Kingdom arrives at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on  August 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

The second consignment of 407,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses donated by the United Kingdom (UK) arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Tuesday evening.

