UK donates 817,000 Covid-19 vaccines to Kenya

"The two leaders will toast the huge strides made in the last 18 months on the Kenya-UK Strategic Partnership, just as the UK reinforced its support on Covid-19 with the vaccine donation. The Oxford-AstraZeneca doses – half through a direct bilateral donation, and half through a UK donation to the Covax facility – will be shipped from the UK to Kenya as soon as possible in the coming days," a statement from the British High Commission said.