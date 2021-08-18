How Kenya is losing track of Covid deaths

A Covid-19 burial team lowers into a grave a casket containing a body of a Covid-19 victim.

By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Ministry of Health could be massively under-reporting coronavirus deaths due to an unchecked home-based care system, delay in releasing test results, harsh county-imposed restrictions on handling Covid-19-related deaths and high mortuary costs.

