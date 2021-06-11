Kenya lifts ban on flights between Nairobi and London

Kenya has lifted its ban on passenger flights to the United Kingdom.

The ban on flights between Nairobi and London was imposed in April when the UK put Kenya, among countries, on the ‘red list’ due to Covid-19.

The UK flights ban was to expire on May 5 when Kenya moved to counter the move by the UK by suspending its passenger flights. The ban was extended by a month until June 5.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs seen by the Nation confirmed the lifting of a ban on all flights between the two countries, albeit under strict measures by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya presents its compliments to the British High Commission and has the honour to convey the decision of the Government of Kenya to lift all flight restrictions between Kenya and the United Kingdom effective immediately,” it stated.

Covid-19 negative test certificate

All passengers coming to Kenya, irrespective of their nationality, must have a valid Covid-19 negative PCR test certificate conducted within 96 hours before travel except for children below 5 years.

The travellers coming to Kenya shall also be required to self-isolate for seven days upon arrival and take a subsequent PCR test four days after arrival.

“Passengers shall submit daily health information including the results of their second PCR test on the Jitenge platform/app for 14 consecutive days. The revised protocols are set to take place as shall be advised by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority in a new Notice to the Airmen,” the statement signed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

Covid-19 variants

The suspension of flights between the two countries came after the UK put Kenya among the listed countries due to fears of new Covid-19 variants in the country.

In May, Kenya extended the suspension, dealing a big blow to Kenya Airways, who had reopened bookings for the key route ahead of the peak summer travel season.

The lifting of the ban is expected to increase the number of tourists coming to Kenya for summer holidays.

The UK has traditionally been a top tourism source market for Kenya. In 2019, the UK emerged fourth on ranking, tourists who visited having hit 181,484.

The lift of the ban comes just days after the United States Embassy, in a new travel advisory, downgraded Kenya to Level 4 from Level 2, allowing American citizens to travel into the country but under caution.