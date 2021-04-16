Technical teams to draft Covid-19 travel protocol between UK and Kenya

Jane Marriott

British High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott and Deputy President William Ruto during a past meeting in Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

Technical teams formed by Kenya and the United Kingdom are expected to start talks on Friday to establish a bilateral protocol to be used in governing travel during this pandemic season.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME The nine lives of Chebukati

  2. Nation Media Group bags two awards at the ‘Oscars of Design’

  3. Law change advocates race against time to beat deadlines

  4. Separating facts from fiction on the BBI proposals

  5. Reopening of BBI report splits Raila’s legal team

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.