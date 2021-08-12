Kenya’s Covid positivity rate at 15.9pc with 1,546 new cases

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe who said that Kenya reported 1,546 new Covid-19 infections on August 12, 2021.

Kenya has Thursday reported 1,546 new Covid-19 infections from a sample size of 9,752 tested in the last 24 hours, raising total confirmed positive cases to 217,276.

