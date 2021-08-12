Kenya’s Covid positivity rate at 15.9pc with 1,546 new cases

Kenya has Thursday reported 1,546 new Covid-19 infections from a sample size of 9,752 tested in the last 24 hours, raising total confirmed positive cases to 217,276.

With the new cases, the positivity rate is now 15.9 per cent.

From the cases, 1,531 are Kenyans while 15 are foreigners while 783 are females and 763 are males. The youngest is a two-month-old infant, while the oldest is 114 years old.

Nairobi County continues to lead in the number of new infections in the 24-hour with 517 cases, followed by Kiambu with 142, Nyeri 106, Makueni 88, Machakos 81, Nakuru 76, Mombasa 68, Kilifi 54, Kajiado 45, Murang’a 41, Uasin Gishu 33, Kirinyaga 31,Nyandarua 28, Busia 18,Trans Nzoia 16, Kitui 16, Kisii 15, Baringo 15, Embu 15, Marsabit 15, Lamu 14, Vihiga 12, Tharaka Nithi 10, Siaya 9, Nandi 8, Garissa 8, Taita Taveta 7, Kakamega 7, Tana River 6, Kwale 6, West Pokot 6, Kericho 5, Elgeyo Marakwet 4, Samburu 4, Kisumu 3, Bungoma 3, Homa Bay, Isiolo, Laikipia, Meru, Narok and Turkana 2 cases each, Bomet 1 and Migori 1.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also reported that 559 more patients have recovered from the disease, with 439 being from home-based care while 120 are from various hospitals. This now brings cumulative recoveries to 199,998.

Deaths

The CS further said that 32 more patients have succumbed to the disease, with one of the deaths having occurred in the last 24 hours while 31 are late death reports from facility record audits. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,273.

Mr Kagwe said that a total of 1,929 patients are currently admitted to various hospitals while 9,043 are under home-based care. There are 138 patients in intensive care units, 64 of whom are on ventilatory support and 67 on supplemental oxygen. Seven patients are under observation.

Another 660 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen, with 618 of them in general wards and 42 in high dependency units.