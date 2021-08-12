Covid-19 fatigue hits Kenyans as many flout rules

Gikomba market

Nairobi residents go about their business at Gikomba market with little regard to Covid-19 guidelines.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (2)

By  Nasibo Kabale

Nation Media Group

In the current health crisis, all it takes is for a few people to flout the rules and entire communities at put at risk of infection.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.