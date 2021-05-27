Kenya’s Covid positivity rate at 9.4pc as cases rise by 341

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe giving updates on the Covid-19 status in the country at Afya House, Nairobi on May 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya on Thursday rose by 341 to 169,697, following the analysis of 3,646 samples.

