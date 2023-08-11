Kebs: We do not test goods from certified manufacturers

Chances that the goods you buy from supermarkets and other outlets are of substandard quality could be high after the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) told a parliamentary committee that it does not test goods sold locally to ascertain their suitability.

During a session of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly on Thursday, August 10, Kebs acting managing director Esther Ngari said the agency relies on the trust of manufacturers to produce quality goods.

Ms Ngari, who had been summoned by PAC over the government’s expenditure of Sh125.1 million on defective liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, was dismissed by the committee midway for providing what MPs termed substandard answers.

The procurement and supply of the defective cylinders was flagged by Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu in the accounts of the State Department for Petroleum in the 2020/21 financial year.

Ms Ngari said what Kebs does is inspection of the premises of manufacturers against the criteria provided in the Standards Act before issuing them with the diamond mark of quality.

“Kindly note that it is the responsibility of the person manufacturing a product covered by a Kenya standard to comply with the requirements,” Ms Ngari said in response to questions from PAC members.

She added: “Issuance of the standardisation mark attests to an assessed capability to manufacture compliant products but does not transfer the responsibility for ensuring compliance of the specific products being manufactured in the assessed factory.”

The admission saw the committee members propose to amend the law to have Kebs officers who endanger the lives of Kenyans face punitive measures, including life sentences.

“I don’t think any more engagement with you is beneficial to this committee. Just admit that Kebs is not doing its job ... ,” said committee chairman John Mbadi.

Wajir South MP Mohamed Adow said: “I am gobsmacked. I have grown to respect Kebs’s mark of quality but little did I know they don’t test or inspect the goods coming into the country and even those sold locally. What quality control are you talking about when all is based on trust?”

During the 2017/18 financial year, the government, through the Petroleum department, started the implementation of the project to promote the use of clean cooking fuels in low-income households.

The Mwananchi Gas project entailed supply and distribution of 6-kg cylinders, grills and burners, with National Oil Corporation of Kenya engaged to do the distribution.

Documents presented to Parliament show that Surge Energy imported and supplied 79,998 cylinders, Allied East Africa 11,132 cylinders and Accurate Power System 15,056 cylinders.

A majority of the cylinders were found to have technical defects and recalled. An inspection report by Bureau Veritas shows that of the cylinders Surge Energy supplied, 27,129 passed the tests while 52,869 were found to be defective. All the cylinders supplied by Allied East Africa and Accurate Power System were defective.

Ms Ngari told the committee that Kebs was not involved in the inspection of the cylinders. Kebs head of quality assurance Bernard Nguyo told the committee that the cylinders were not tested because they already bore the agency’s mark of quality.