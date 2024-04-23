KDF, Gen Ogolla's family postpone memorial service scheduled for Friday

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has postponed the memorial service for the late General Francis Ogolla scheduled for Friday 26.

A new date for the event to be held at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Langata will be announced later, a joint communique from KDF and General Ogolla's family said.

“Whereas the three-day national period of mourning has come to a close and we re-engage in life without General Francis Ogolla, collectively we continue to pray for his family and our fallen comrades following the helicopter crash,” it stated.

Friday's ceremony was to be held in accordance with the wishes of his family.

They expressed gratitude, recognition and appreciation to those who sent messages of condolence and mourned with them from Thursday 18, following the tragic news of his death, until Sunday 21, when he was laid to rest.

“As a Force, as a family and certainly as a nation, we have been reflecting on his immense influence and the far-reaching impact he had as a military General, a patriot, a national leader, a Christian and as a family man."

“We cherish the virtues and attributes we learnt from his life and be grateful to the almighty Lord for the privilege to interact with him and to bear witness to his way of life,” added the statement.

They thanked President William Ruto, who is the Commander-in-Chief of armed forces, for leading the nation at both the military memorial service in Nairobi and the state burial at his village in Ng'iya, Siaya County.

They also acknowledged the presence of First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto and Mrs Dorcas Rigathi, as well as the participation and support of the National Government, Parliament and political leaders who graced the occasion.

The Chief of Defence Forces met his tragic end on Thursday last week when the plane he was flying crashed in the Sindar area of Elgeyo Marakwet County.