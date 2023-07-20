Happening Now: Maandamano live updates: Opposition protests enter day 2
KDF chopper on Aden Duale’s Turkana mission crashes in Tiaty
A military chopper that accompanied Defense Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale to Turkana crashed at Chemolingot Primary School in Tiaty West while taking off for another event seven kilometres away.
Senior military officers are believed to be injured and have been airlifted to Nairobi for specialised treatment.
KDF confirmed that the Kenya Air Force, Fennec helicopter, hit a tree and crashed while taking off.
More follows...