10 soldiers die, 13 hurt as KDF chopper crashes in Kajiado

Kajiado KDF chopper crash

KDF personnel cordon off the scene of the military helicopter crash in Oltepesi, Kajiado West on June 24, 2021. Ten Kenya Air Force soldiers died in the crash.

Photo credit: Vincent Achuka | Nation Median Group

By  Vincent Achuka

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Ten Kenya Air Force personnel have died while 13 others sustained injuries after the military aircraft they were in crashed in Oltepesi, Kajiado West, during training.

