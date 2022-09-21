Two evacuated as aircraft crash-lands in Nairobi National Park

Two people were evacuated after a light aircraft they were flying in crash-landed inside the Nairobi National Park on Wednesday.

Nairobi News has established that a trainee pilot and an instructor had left the Wilson Airport located in Lang’ata, Nairobi County and were on a training session when the aircraft came down.

The duo was evacuated. A witness said that the two were picked up from the scene by another aircraft after they called for help

Lang’ata sub-county police boss Ms Monica Kimani said the police were keeping an eye on the aircraft.

“The two were not injured but they were asked to seek medical attention. As we now talk, police are keeping an eye on the aircraft until it is removed from the scene of the accident,” she said.

Cases of aircrafts crashing have been reported in the country in the recent past.

A month ago, three people including two foreign nationals cheated death after another light aircraft they were travelling in crash landed in Likia North, Nakuru.

Police officers said that nobody was injured during the incident that took place at night.

The National Police Service (NPS) stated that the plane which was being flown to Mara North crash-landed after taking off.

” Aboard the flight were two passengers of foreign nationality and their pilot,” the NPS said Saturday

The NPS said that respective agencies have since opened a probe into the cause of the crash.

Another incident

In yet another incident, an Ethiopian Airlines passenger plane missed its landing and overflew the runway at the Bole International Airport after its two pilots fell asleep.

Flight 343, a Boeing 737-800, was flying from Khartoum, Sudan, to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

According to the aviation publication, the pilots woke up after the autopilot system disconnected, setting off an alarm. They made another approach and landed the plane safely.

Data from flight radar shows that the plane failed to start its descent as it approached the airport. The autopilot system kept the aircraft cruising at 37,000 feet (11,200m).