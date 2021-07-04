45 killed as Philippine army plane misses runway, crashes

Philippine Airforce C-130 transport plane

Smoke billows from the wreckage of a Philippine Airforce C-130 transport plane after it crashed near the airport in Jolo town, Sulu province, on the southern island of Mindanao, on July 4, 2021. 

Photo credit: Handout | Joint Task Force-Sulu | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Nearly a hundred people, most of them recent army graduates, were on the C-130 Hercules transport plane which was trying to land on Jolo island in Sulu province around midday.


Cotabato,

