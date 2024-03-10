KICC

Kanu lays claim to iconic KICC and demands compensation

The Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi. Kanu party claims it was illegally kicked out of the building by the government in 2003 and is demanding compensation.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
sam

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kanu says its removal and forceful takeover of KICC by the government in February 2003 was illegal.
  • The independence party says it was granted a title deed for the land on May 25, 1989 for 99 years.

