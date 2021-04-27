JSC nominates Martha Koome as Kenya's next Chief Justice

By  Brian Wasuna

  • During her interview, Justice Koome said she will be banking on her experience as an insider of the Judiciary to transform courts.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has unanimously nominated Justice Martha Koome Karambu for the position of Chief Justice and forwarded her name to President Uhuru Kenyatta for appointment.

