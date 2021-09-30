Murder suspect Jowie burnt evidence, witness tells court

Ms Jacqueline Maribe (left) and co-accused Joseph Irungu alias Jowie at Milimani Law Courts on September 28, 2021. They are charged with the murder of Monicah Kimani.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Murder suspect Joseph Irungu alias Jowie used fuel and air freshener to destroy evidence, a witness told the High Court in Nairobi Wednesday.

