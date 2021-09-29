Breaking News: President Uhuru Kenyatta in surprise Cabinet reshuffle

I saw Monicah Kimani the day she died, says friend

Monicah Kimani

The late Monicah Kimani was murdered in her house in Nairobi's Kilimani estate.

Photo credit: File

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Murdered businesswoman Monicah Kimani was visited by two men, among them one she described as a “security man from State House”, on the day she died.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.