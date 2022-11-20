Journalist in baby elephant viral clip rewarded with trip to Maasai Mara

A Kenyan journalist whose video of a baby elephant interrupting his live reporting went viral has been rewarded by Expeditions Maasai Safaris, a leading safari company in the country.

The travel agency has rewarded Alvin Kaunda, a Kenya Broadcasting Corporation reporter, and his camerawoman with a three-day safari in Kenya’s most famous game reserve, the Maasai Mara.

The wildlife journalist was reporting on wildlife conservation at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust when one of the adopted baby elephant interrupted him on camera.

Unprecedented drought

An elated Mr Kaunda said that he hopes his viral video will encourage people to protect and care for the wildlife, especially at a time Kenya is experiencing unprecedented drought.

He further thanked the tour operator for making his dream of visiting the Masai Mara come true while at the same time commending the efforts of leading conservationists in Kenya.

‘’While at the Shedrick Trust, I got to appreciate the incredible work wildlife conservationists to protect our wildlife. I wish to encourage everyone visiting Kenya to support conservation efforts led by Dr Paula Kahumbu and other great Kenyans," said Mr Kaunda.

Wildlife conservation

Expeditions Maasai Safaris CEO Mr Pancras Karema commended the journalist and encouraged him to continue raising awareness on wildlife conservation.

He said they are proud of the journalist's determination to report on the importance of protecting endangered species even during difficult circumstances.