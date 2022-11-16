Baby elephant interrupts KBC journalist during TV report

Alvin Kaunda, a Kenyan journalist with the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), checked in to the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, an elephant orphanage located in the Nairobi National Park, to cover news on the biting drought that has been affecting wildlife populations.

Mr Kaunda spoke of how the trust had been rescuing orphaned elephants, feeding and nurturing them as he called on humans to be guardians of wild animals instead of destroying their habitats and decimating their ecosystems.

During his outro, the younger elephants closed in on him, with one pushing against him and another tickling him with its trunk before it covered the journalist’s face with its entire trunk.

VIDEO: A baby elephant called Kindani tickles a Kenyan journalist working for local channel KBC with his trunk during a standup for a report at the Sheldrick Elephant Nursery in Nairobi pic.twitter.com/Uc3TufI2fU — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 16, 2022

Mr. Kaunda, during the entire interaction, had been trying to keep a straight face to finish his news outro but burst into laughter when the elephants became too cheeky for him to continue.

The hilarious moment caught on camera went viral in Kenya as the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust celebrated him for being a professional “in the face of an elephant’s trunk!”

“Professionalism personified in the face of an elephant’s trunk! Alvin Kaunda was reporting on the serious topic of Kenya’s drought and its impact on wildlife populations, but Kindani had other ideas! This is one you definitely want to see through to the end!

Watch as Kindani’s shows her hand with a side-eye early on before adopting very specific tactics to get Alvin’s attention…. will he make it to the end of the report!?” said the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in their caption after uploading the video on November 14, 2022.

As the hours went by, Kaunda’s viral video was also picked up by international media houses, including ITV News and Sky News, which have been airing it on Television at different times.

“This just made the ITV lunchtime news in England! Made me laugh all over again! They did not mention the trust which bugged me though!” Janet Heasman.

“It’s been on Sky news all day too,” added Maureen Seddon.

“This made its way onto The Project last night on TV3 in New Zealand, wonderful viewing,” said Jen Mack.

Kaunda’s interaction with the elephants went viral as British citizens loved his reaction to the interaction.

“He-he, Kindani’s just like one of those onlookers who can’t resist video bombing a live news broadcast by standing behind the correspondent and acting outrageous. I think I even heard her yell “Hi Dad!” to Edwin! 😉 😁 🤣 Kudos to the reporter for keeping it together for as long as he could,” Said Jacqueline Morrell.

“OMG Alvin must be a very good man indeed. The Elephants know. Think of how safe these babies must feel to be this beautifully welcoming. You are a lucky man Alvin and Great photo bomb Kindani,” added Gail Draper.