Dr Johansen Oduor: All 21 Hillside Academy fire victims identified through DNA

Parents and relatives of 21 pupils who died in the Hillside Endarasha Academy fire can now commence burial plans for their loved ones after government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor concluded DNA examination.

The victims were burnt beyond recognition in the September 5, 2024 dormitory fire.

Speaking Wednesday at the Naromoru Funeral Home, Dr Oduor said the exercise which involved identification of victims through DNA matching with relatives was complete.

According to Dr Oduor, all the unidentified bodies that were burnt beyond recognition matched the DNA samples drawn from the parents.

Earlier, Dr Oduor had said that some parts of the bodies, particularly the lower limbs, were burnt to ashes but the completion of the exercise now provides closure.

Out of the 21 fatalities recorded from the fire tragedy where a dormitory accommodating 164 learners was razed, 19 boys were burnt beyond recognition.

“The government chemist was able to match the DNA of the victims and that of the parents. Currently we are in the process of ensuring that the families reunite with their loved ones,” Dr Oduor said.

Endarasha tragedy: State releases DNA results, says all 21 children identified

The identification now paves way for matching each of the body with their parents in a process that will involve intense counselling of the affected families so that they come to terms with the tragedy.

Head of the Central Region at the Kenya Red Cross Ms Esther Chege, said the organization had already began calling the affected families to inform them of the DNA results.

She said this will see the deceased’s families visit the Naromoru Hospital Mortuary as from Thursday (September 19) where they will be taken through a pre-counselling session.

“We understand the emotional toll this is taking on them, so before they see their loved ones, we will help them settle their minds and explain what to expect,” she explained.

“After that, we will guide them through the process of receiving their loved ones as they are. The emotional support will not end there,” she said, adding “We will continue to provide emotional assistance throughout the grieving process, helping the families cope from the moment they identify their relatives to the time of burial and beyond.”

In addition to supporting the bereaved families, counseling services will be extended to others affected by the tragedy, including children, teachers, and the entire community.

Hillside Endarasha owner speaks: We'll re-open with fewer boarders

“The school community and first responders will also receive counseling because this has not been an easy situation for anyone,” Chege explained.

The KRC is collaborating with the County’s Department of Health and other partners to offer expansive counseling services.

A working group has been formed, involving counselors from various organizations to meet the overwhelming need for emotional support in the wake of the tragedy.

“We are reaching out to parents and ensuring that counseling remains ongoing. This is a long journey, and we are committed to supporting everyone affected by this tragedy,” said Ms Chege.

Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor (third left) and the Director of the DCI Homicide Investigation Department Martin Nyuguto (third right) speak to journalists at Naromoru Level IV Hospital on September 18, 2024. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Meanwhile, preparations for burial of the pupils have already started.

Acting Central Regional Commissioner Pius Murugu, the Disaster Committee will convene on Friday to set a date for the burial.