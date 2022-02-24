JKIA police seize Sh35m fish from Somalia bound for China
Over 5.5 tonnes of fish valued at Sh35 million was seized yesterday at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) while in transit to China.
Weida Investment Ltd, the firm exporting the fish, lacked an export permit from the fisheries department.
Two Chinese nationals working for the firm were arrested and detained pending their appearance in court today.
Officials said the fish was being exported to Southern China.
"Our issue is that the firm is not authorised to carry out such business. Its licence has expired and it had not been registered by the fisheries department," a detective privy to the matter told the Nation.