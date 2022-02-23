Normalcy restored at JKIA after runway closure

JKIA runway was on February 23, 2022 temporarily closed after an aircraft develops mechanical hitch.

What you need to know:

  • Kenya Civil Aviation Authority Director-General Gilbert Kibe says aircraft developed issues with its nose gear, blocking the runway. 
  • The aviation agency boss said only one arriving aircraft had been diverted to Mombasa by 8.30pm.

Flights to and from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) were Wednesday interrupted after an aircraft developed mechanical problems while on the runway.

