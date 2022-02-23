Normalcy restored at JKIA after runway closure

Flights to and from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) were Wednesday interrupted after an aircraft developed mechanical problems while on the runway.

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority Director-General Gilbert Kibe told Nation.Africa that the aircraft developed mechanical problems with its nose gear, blocking the runway.

“We have suspended the runway’s use as our technicians work to remedy the situation. As it is, all departures have been affected,” he said.

The aviation agency boss said only one arriving aircraft had been diverted to Mombasa by 8.30pm.

“We are hoping to resolve the issue and reopen the runway in the shortest time possible,” Captain Kibe said.

Normal operations have since resumed at the airport after the runway was cleared and reopened.