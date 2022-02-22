State seeks to recover Sh238m seized at JKIA

The High Court has ordered the freezing of Sh238 million seized by the Kenyan Revenue Authority (KRA) from a Kenyan passenger at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) last week.

The money in US dollars currency will remain in a bank account held by the Asset Recovery Agency for 90 days pending investigations on whether they are proceeds of crime.

The money was intercepted at the cargo shipping point being reshipped to London, United Kingdom from a passenger, Andrew Kipkemboi, who was traveling from Bujumbura Burundi.

He is an agent of Brinks Global Service-Kenya and Brinks Kenya Limited.

The Assets Recovery Agency (ASA) received a nod from High Court judge Esther Maina to keep the money pending determination of a case that involves claims of money laundering.

"An order of preservation and seizure of 2 million US Dollars found in possession of Brinks Global Service Kenya and Brinks Kenya Limited be deposited in the Assets Recovery Agency preservation USD Account held at Kenya Commercial Bank.The order shall remain in force for a period of 90 days," justice Maina ruled.

While seeking the preservation orders, the Assets Recovery Agency said it suspects the funds may be a direct or indirect benefit, or proceeds of crime obtained from a complex money laundering scheme.

Through lawyer Adow Mohamed, the agency informed the court that on February 15 the Customs and Border Control officers while undertaking the usual clearance procedure at JKIA noted an export entry.

The entry had been lodged to export the money from Kenya to the United Kingdom. The consignor was indicated as Brinks Kenya Limited while the consignee was Brinks Global Services UK but declared as exiting Kenya.

The Agency adds that the funds originated from Bujumbura destined to Kenya but was intercepted being reshipped to the United Kingdom without declaration.This raised reasonable suspicion of money laundering.

“We established that the respondents, while attempting to send the funds to London, UK, indicated that the origin of the funds in issue is Kenya and concealed its origin which was Bujumbura, Burundi,” said the Agency.

In an affidavit, Fredrick Musyoki, an investigating officer attached to the Agency said that together with his co-investigator Isaac Naikatare and Daniel Leyian, they have already recorded a statement of Mr Kipkemboi.

"Investigations established that agent of the two firms, Andrew Kipkemboi declared the said cash on arrival from Bujumbura as its destination Kenya and left with the same through the passenger arrival terminal," the officer informed the court.

Mr Musyoki stated in the statement Mr Kipkemboi indicated that in 2014 he was approached by a person known to him by the name Gikonyo Mwangi, who asked him if he would join his company by the name Brinks Global Services.

Mr Kipkemboi accepted the job offer at Brinks Global services where he got employed as the branch administrator.

He has also made trips to Burundi on five other occasions going to collect bank notes all amounting to two million dollars per trip.

Mr Kipkemboi further states that he made four trips to Bujumbura in 2021 in the months of January, February, October and December.