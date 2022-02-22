State seeks to recover Sh238m seized at JKIA

JKIA

Passengers at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Terminal 1A for International arrival in this file picture.


 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The High Court has ordered the freezing of Sh238 million seized by the Kenyan Revenue Authority (KRA) from a Kenyan passenger at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) last week.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.