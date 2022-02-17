Jab during pregnancy cuts baby's Covid-19 risk, study says

Covid jab

A woman takes a selfies as she receives Covid-19 vaccination at Dagoretti Deputy County Commissioner's offices in Nairobi during the launch of mass Covid-19 vaccination drive on February 3, 2022.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Amina Wako

Reporter

Nation Media Group

When expectant mothers are vaccinated for Covid-19 during pregnancy, their babies get protection from the virus after birth, new data has revealed.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.