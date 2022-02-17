Roadside drive shores up Nyeri Covid jab numbers

nyeri, vaccination booths, covid jab, vaccination
A resident receives the Covid jab at a vaccination booth along Gakere Road in Nyeri.
Photo credit: POOL
mugo

By  Irene Mugo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The drive targets to reach at least 1,000 people in the next 10 days, and to cover the more than 80,000 unvaccinated people in the town constituency.
  • Already, doctors and nurses are camping at tea buying centres and factories to roll out the vaccine and to sensitise the population.


For six hours every day, medical officers and nurses have been pitching tent on busy streets in Nyeri County, delivering the Covid-19 jab to residents as they go about their day’s activities. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.