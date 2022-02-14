Kenya administers over 15.4m Covid jabs, positivity rate remains below 1pc

Covid-19 vaccine

A woman receives a Covid jab. So far, 15,437,589 vaccines have been administered in Kenya.

Photo credit: Norberto Duarte | AFP
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

24 more people have tested positive to Covid-19 in Kenya, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday, February 14.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.