Kenya administers over 15.4m Covid jabs, positivity rate remains below 1pc

24 more people have tested positive to Covid-19 in Kenya, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday, February 14.

The new cases are from a sample size of 4,050 tested in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.6 percent.

Of the new numbers, 20 are Kenyans while 4 are foreigners. 15 are males while 9 are females. The youngest is a five-year-old child while the oldest is 72 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 322,497 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,299,132.

The new infections are distributed in counties as follows; Nairobi 14, Machakos 3, Mombasa 3, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Kilifi 1, Kwale 1 and Uasin Gishu 1.

In a statement to media houses, MoH also noted that 85 patients have recovered from the disease, 67 of them are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 18 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 302,829 of whom 250,047 are from the HomeBased Care and Isolation program, while 52,782 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Unfortunately, one death was reported. However, it is a late death reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of February 2022.

The cumulative fatalities in the country now stand at 5,632.

The Health CS Mutahi Kagwe further announced that 161 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 679 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 4 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 3 of them on ventilatory support and 1 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 31 patients are on supplemental oxygen, 28 of them are in the general wards, while three patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

15,437,589 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 7,455,519 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 7,027,862.

Another 725,567 doses are administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 228,641 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 159,235 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 72,843.