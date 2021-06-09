Impeach Uhuru for violating the law, Maraga tells House 

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta. 
 

Photo credit: PSCU
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Retired CJ says non-appointment of all 41 judges is unconstitutional.
  • High Court directs President to explain selective appointment of judges.

Retired Chief Justice David Maraga has declared President Uhuru Kenyatta should have been impeached for violating the Constitution, even as the High Court directed the Head of State to explain his selective appointment of judges.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Muturi, Haji wade into Judiciary row

  2. South Africa expels Malawi diplomats

  3. PRIME Raila and Kalonzo 'to revive Nasa'

  4. Uhuru allies meet to chart course ahead of 2022 polls

  5. Ruto spared as Raila's budget cut

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.