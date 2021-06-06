Uhuru Kenyatta
Raila, Kalonzo allies condemn move to leave out six judges

By  Walter Menya

  • President Kenyatta on Thursday appointed 34 of the 40 judges who were recommended by JSC.
  • The President said his decision to leave out the six was guided by the letter and spirit of the law.

Allies of ODM leader Raila Odinga and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka have criticised President Uhuru Kenyatta’s refusal to appoint six of the 40 judges recommended by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), bringing into question the solidity of the Handshake.

