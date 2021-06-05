Appoint six judges, CJ Martha Koome tells Uhuru after 34 take oath

Martha Koome

Lady Justice Martha Karambu Koome takes oath of office as the new Chief Justice of Kenya at State House, Nairobi, on May 21, 2021.

Photo credit: PSCU
logo

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

Chief Justice Martha Koome on Friday evening distanced herself from the just-concluded swearing-in of 34 judges by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Heavy fee arrears leave schools broke

  2. PRIME How Nyeri tycoon plotted ‘favourite’ son's killing

  3. Facebook bans Trump for 2 years, revises rules for politicians

  4. Koome: Mr President, respect the law

  5. Nigerian First Lady deactivates Twitter account

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.