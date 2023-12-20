IG Koome recalls all police officers from leave as festive season kicks off

The Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has recalled all officers on leave and advised motorists to be careful in their driving as part of measures to reduce accidents and security incidents during the festive season.

Mr Koome expressed his worries over the increasing incidents of road crashes citing the recent accidents in Machakos and Nakuru Counties last week, that have resulted in the deaths of 16 people.

He blamed this on the negligence of road users and the El Nino rains that have been ongoing in most parts of the country.

Between January 1, 2023 to the December 7, 2023, 3,999 lives were lost as a result of road accidents, down from the 4,352 lives lost during the same period last year.

“We are in the festive season and from our experience, we anticipate high vehicular traffic on our roads due to the increased movements of Kenyans and many foreign visitors across the country. The vehicular situation this year is worsened by the heavy El-Nino rains that are being experienced in many parts of the country, which are also affecting visibility on the roads.”

IG Koome appealed to pedestrians, cyclists, boda boda riders, passengers, and drivers to adhere to traffic rules to ensure the festive season is safe for everyone.

“In most of these cases, we are dealing with violations of traffic regulations and rules such as driving faulty vehicles, not using safety belts by commuters, speeding, driver exhaustion, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and reckless overtaking. It is regrettable because these are avoidable human errors.”

To increase police visibility and security during the holiday season, Mr Koome also ordered all police officers who are on leave to resume their duties with immediate effect.

On the question of roadblocks and the enabling role they play in collection of bribes by traffic officers, the IG said; “While it we cannot bury our heads in the sand about this issue, it is important to recognise the very important role these traffic stops play in managing security. Recently, police officers were able to intercept explosives being transported from a neighbouring country, and arrest the suspects.”

However, Mr Koome urged police officers to desist from collection of bribes, reiterating that the National Police Service (NPS) would collaborate with other stakeholders such as the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to maintain the rule of law and to prevent corruption on roads.

“The National Police Service supports the ongoing joint efforts with other government agencies such as the NTSA and EACC to guarantee that our roads are safe and orderly. I want to repeat what I have said before, that the police has no space for corrupt officers.”