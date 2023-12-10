Police promotions in Limuru hit by disquiet

There is disquiet in the National Police Service (NPS) after officers working in Limuru received a late notice to attend promotion interviews.

In a Friday, December 8, 2023 letter, Mr Philip Mwania-the sub-county commander, said he was referring to a communication issued by the office of the Deputy Inspector General on the promotion of officers on board two and three.

The communication from the office of the Deputy Inspector General was made on December 7, 2023, which now makes the officers in Limuru Sub-County feel that it was impromptu and a move to exclude some of them from the promotion interviews.

The categories that were targeted for promotions include Chief Inspector to those who have the Higher Training Course (HTC), Station (Platoon Commanders Course), Non-Commissioned Officers (NCO) to Senior Sergeant Course. Others are; Police Corporals to Sergeants, Station Corporals and Section Commander courses.

"They should report to this headquarters by 5 pm today, Friday. The board will convene at the Limuru Sub-County Headquarters boardroom at 5pm," reads Mr Mwania's letter addressed to the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Tigoni and Limuru Town.

Officers, who spoke to the Nation in confidence for fear of victimisation, said the communication was very spontaneous.

One officer wondered why the communication was sent to the stations on the same day they were supposed to be attending interviews.

"Why would they make a communication and give us less than five hours before the interviews start?" the officer wondered.

Another officer said they could not attend the interview because it was impromptu and he was already busy with other things.

"By the time I heard about the communication, I was already involved in other things. The communication was not timely and all I can say is that this is unfair," the officer said.

The requirements for officers seeking promotion to the category of Chief Inspector in the HTC include; that they should have served at least three years in the rank of Chief Inspector.

They should also have no disciplinary offenses in the past two years, and preferably have attended the middle management course, the senior supervisor course, or the company commander course.

In addition, they should have no adverse report in the presiding year, which meets the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2021 on Leadership and Integrity and Article 232 on Values and Principles of Public Service. Then their superiority in rank will be considered.

Those eyeing the Station Platoon Commander course should have served in the rank of Sergeant for at least three years in the rank of Senior Sergeant for two years and above, and they should not have committed any disciplinary offence in the last two years.





Officers in this category should also have passed all subjects of the Police Law Examination; the examinations include; the Criminal Code, Criminal Procedure Code, Station Administration and Practical Work, Local Acts and Evidence Act.





They should also ensure that they have no adverse reports in the preceding year and also meet chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 on Leadership and Integrity. Their seniority in rank and suitability will also be considered.





Those seeking promotion from Non-Commissioned Officers to the Senior Sergeant Course must have served at least three years in the rank of Sergeant, must not be indisciplined and must ensure that they have passed at least three police law examinations.





Officers should also ensure that they have no adverse reports in the past year and also meet chapter six of the Kenya 2010 Constitution on Leadership and Integrity. Their seniority in rank and suitability will also be considered.





Those aspiring to move from Station Corporal to Sergeant Course must have served for three years in the rank of Corporal, have no record of disciplinary cases, have passed at least four Police Law Exams, have no adverse report in the preceding year, and meet Chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 on Leadership and Integrity. Their seniority in rank and suitability will also be considered.





The officers who want to move from the rank of Station Corporal to the Section Commander course should ensure that they have passed at least three police law examinations, have no disciplinary record or conviction of any kind, and must have served in the police service for more than five years.





The Nation contacted Mr Mwania, who dismissed the allegations.





"This is a lie being peddled by mischievous people who were never qualified for the same positions. Those who qualified for the positions applied and are not complaining," Mr. Mwania said.





Police promotions in the country have always been a source of contention among members of the National Police Service Commission (NPSC).





In July, for example, NPSC Chairman Eliud Kinuthia and Chief Executive Officer Peter Leley described promotions within the NPS as unprocedural and unlawful.

The promotions were made by Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome.







