IEBC commissioner Boya Molu shortlisted for PS job in new list

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Commissioner Boya Molu is among the candidates shortlisted for the Principal Secretary job in the new list released by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

The agency after publishing the names of 477 individuals on Friday cancelled it without giving any explanation and added more names to the list. The candidates are now 585.

Principal Secretaries are usually involved in the coordination and implementation of government projects in State departments. They also oversee the allocation of resources in the counties.

Currently, there are 44 Principal Secretaries serving in different State departments. Their term is expected to lapse immediately after new ones are appointed by President William Ruto.

In what seemed to be a move to reward those whose contributions catapulted Dr William Ruto to the State House, the Kenya Kwanza administration has increased the positions to 49.

The list has now been dominated by former politicians and individuals who have close links with senior members of Kenya Kwanza Alliance (KKA) as well as various heads of parastatals of which some had been accused of being sympathisers of the the current head of state by the previous administration.

Some of leaders who lost in the August 9 General Election have featured prominently in the list as well as top technocrats of former President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration.

Former nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura who vied for Ruiri Parliamentary seat but lost in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominations is also in the list.

Mr Mwaura who later expressed interest in the Senate Speaker position before bowing out in favour of Amason Kingi joins the former Lang'ata MP Nixon Korir who had also featured in the previous list.

Conspicuously added in the list is former Nominated MP David Ole Sankok who has been very vocal in supporting Dr Ruto's presidential bid since 2018 making him to be in loggerheads with the former ruling Jubilee Party.

Former Kenya's Ambassador to Pakistan and a close ally of President Ruto Prof Julius Bitok has been shortlisted. He vied for Uasin Gishu governor seat but lost in the UDA nominations to Governor Jonathan Bii. He was later included in the national presidential campaign team.

Other leaders who are President Ruto's lieutenants in the PSC list for the PS position includes his close confidante former Kinango MP Benjamin Tayari, Michael Kingi (former Magarini MP), Patrick Mariru (Laikipia West), Sylvanus Maritim (Ainamoi) and Lemein Korei (Narok South).

Former Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal who President Ruto reached out to after the UDA primaries in April not to vie as Independent after losing to the current Senator Steve Lelegwe is also in the list as well as former Kisii deputy governor Joash Maangi who lost to ODM's Richard Onyonka in Senatorial race.

Another key person in the list who is close to Dr Ruto is former Nairobi deputy governor Jonathan Mueke who lost in the polls to Wiper's Julius Malombe in Kitui gubernatorial election.

It is also worth noting that around 80 percent of Uhuru's Principal Secretaries have been shortlisted as well as a number of former security bosses. Some of them had resigned in February thks year to vie but were rejected by electorates.

The conspicuous Principal Secretaries who served in Uhuru administration are Dr Chris Kiptoo (Environment and Forestry), Esther Koimett (Broadcasting and Telecommunications), Peter Kaberia (Industrialisation), Belio Kipsang (Regional and Northern Corridor Development), Julius Jwan (Education), Saitoti Torome (Planning), Francis Owino (Agriculture), Jerome Ochieng (ICT and Innovation), Charles Hinga (Housing), Margaret Mwakimu (TVET), Nelson Marwa (Social Protection), Fred Sigor (Wildlife), Susan Mochache (Health) and Fatuma Chege (Education).

Those who also served in the previous regime include: Joseph Irungu, Ali Noor Ismail, Andrew Tuimur, Micah Powon, Simon Nabukwesi and Sarah Ruto among others.

Another person in the list is Secretary for Youth Affairs Raymond Ochieng Ouma who delivered the Kenya National youth Development policy 2019.

He has also been behind special task forces like National Youth Service Entreprise Transformation and Presidential Taskforce on Mental Health

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Mercy Mwangangi and her Interior counterpart Winnie Guchu have found their way in the list.

Other PSs who have found their way in the shortlisting list include: Alfred Cheruiyot, Charles Sunkuli, Enosh Momanyi, Ntiba Micheni, Julius Korir, Josephta Mukobe, Kevit Desai, Nicholas Muraguri and Safina Kwekwe.