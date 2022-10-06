PSC shortlists 477 for interviews to fill Principal Secretary posts

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has released 477 names shortlisted for interviews to fill the advertised Principal Secretary posts.

In the communication to newsrooms, PSC is at the same time inviting members of the public to give their views on the suitability of the candidates to [email protected] before the date of interview as part of public participation in the recruitment process.

The statement from Browne Kutswa-PSC corporate communications director states that the interviews will be held from October 12 to 22, 2022.

PSC states that 9,154 applicants showed interest in the vacant posts whose application deadline had been extended from Septembe 20 to 27, 2022.

The full list of applicants, shortlist and interview schedules will be posted on the PSC Website www.publicservice.go.ke and also published in the print media on Friday October 7, 2022.