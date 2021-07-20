Muslims defy Chief Kadhi to hold Idd prayers

Muslims holiday Idd-ul-Adha

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Farhiya Hussein

Nation Media Group

Thousands of Muslims Tuesday congregated at various mosques and grounds to celebrate Idd-ul-Adha in defiance of Chief Kadhi Sheikh Ahmed Muhdhar’s advisory.

