Muslims across Kenya celebrate Idd-ul-Adha

Idd

Muslim faithful during Idd-ul-Adha prayers at Sir Ali Muslim Club Ground in Nairobi on July 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Reporter

Muslims in Kenya Tuesday joined other faithful across the globe to mark Idd-ul-Adha (the feast of slaughtering). 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.