Muslims across Kenya celebrate Idd-ul-Adha

Muslims in Kenya Tuesday joined other faithful across the globe to mark Idd-ul-Adha (the feast of slaughtering).

Idd-ul-Adha is an Islamic festival to commemorate the willingness of Abraham to follow Allah's command to sacrifice his son.

It also marks the end of Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca.

Since last year, the Covid-19 pandemic has changed how many religious festivals are celebrated. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

It is one of the two Idd celebrations, Idd-ul-Adha and Idd-ul-Fitr, and is often considered the holier of the two.

Idd-ul-Adha marks the end of Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Traditionally, during the festival, Muslims around the world gather to mark one of the holiest days in the religious calendar.

Muslim faithful during Idd-ul-Adha prayers at Sir Ali Muslim Club ground in Nairobi. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

But the Covid-19 pandemic has changed how many religious festivals are celebrated.

Muslim faithful during Idd-ul-Adha prayers at Uasin Gishu Primary School ground in Eldoret town. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Idd-ul-Adha prayers and sermons were delivered in various mosques and open grounds in several parts of the country.

Muslim faithful during Idd-ul-Adha prayers at Uasin Gishu Primary School ground in Eldoret. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Muslim faithful during Idd-ul-Adha prayers at Tononoka ground in Mombasa. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group