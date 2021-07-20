Muslims across Kenya celebrate Idd-ul-Adha
Muslims in Kenya Tuesday joined other faithful across the globe to mark Idd-ul-Adha (the feast of slaughtering).
Idd-ul-Adha is an Islamic festival to commemorate the willingness of Abraham to follow Allah's command to sacrifice his son.
It also marks the end of Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca.
It is one of the two Idd celebrations, Idd-ul-Adha and Idd-ul-Fitr, and is often considered the holier of the two.
Traditionally, during the festival, Muslims around the world gather to mark one of the holiest days in the religious calendar.
But the Covid-19 pandemic has changed how many religious festivals are celebrated.
Idd-ul-Adha prayers and sermons were delivered in various mosques and open grounds in several parts of the country.