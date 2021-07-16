CS Matiang'i declares July 20 a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Adha

Idd-ul-Adha

Muslim faithful pray outside Jamia Mosque in Mandera town on July 31, 2020, when they marked the Idd-ul-Adha festival. 

Photo credit: File | Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Reporter

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has, in a gazette notice issued Friday, declared Tuesday July 20 a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Adha.

