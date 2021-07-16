CS Matiang'i declares July 20 a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Adha

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has, in a gazette notice issued Friday, declared Tuesday July 20 a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Adha.

Idd ul-Adhaa is an Islamic festival to commemorate the willingness of Abraham to follow Allah's (God's) command to sacrifice his son.

It marks the end of Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca.

It is one of the two Iddd celebrations - Idd ul-Adha and Idd ul-Fitr - and is often considered the holier of the two.

During the festival, Muslims around the world will gather to mark one of the holiest days in the religious calendar.

During the festival, friends and family gather together to exchange gifts and money and eat traditional food.